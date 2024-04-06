Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6,208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.60. 1,139,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,808. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

