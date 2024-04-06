Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 133,065.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,161 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.