Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.38. 355,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,576. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

