Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,211,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,898,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,609,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

