Allworth Financial LP Has $10.81 Million Holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 13.90% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 157,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEIX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $24.62.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

