Allworth Financial LP Has $4.54 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.41% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after buying an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,090,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.52. 159,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.