Allworth Financial LP Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 115.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

PWZ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

