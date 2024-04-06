Allworth Financial LP Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 646,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

