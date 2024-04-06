Allworth Financial LP Purchases 60,496 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.52% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.92 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.