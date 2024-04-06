Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,014 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XDJL. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XDJL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. 2,102 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.