Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,667. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.