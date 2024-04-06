Allworth Financial LP Sells 809 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.55. The company had a trading volume of 522,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,726. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.