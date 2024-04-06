Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

