Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,349,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,919,576. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

