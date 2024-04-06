Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $15.32 on Friday, reaching $619.41. 392,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $570.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $622.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.38.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

