Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,779 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 844,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6343 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

