Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $666,315. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on APP
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. 4,111,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $75.85.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AppLovin
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.