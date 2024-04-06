Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Trading Up 2.3 %

TFX stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 304,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

