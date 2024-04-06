Amarillo National Bank Makes New $224,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.