Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.07 million, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after buying an additional 177,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

