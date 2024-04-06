Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of AMBC opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.07 million, a P/E ratio of 105.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.