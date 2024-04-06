AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.
AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMCX
AMC Networks Stock Performance
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.