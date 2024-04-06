American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $14.61. American Public Education shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 112,337 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $150.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

