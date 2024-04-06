Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $52,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,616,000 after acquiring an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 3,343,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,462. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

