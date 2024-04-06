Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $10.58

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

