Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target at $11.72

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinnate Biopharma
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinnate Biopharma
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is a Dividend King?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.