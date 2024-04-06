Analysts Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target at $11.72

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinnate Biopharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market cap of $125.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.