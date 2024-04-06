Analysts Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $5.74

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Price Performance
Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.00.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.