Analysts Set Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) PT at $5.74

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. Craig Hallum cut shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,142,000 after buying an additional 502,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 215,769 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $604.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

