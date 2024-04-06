Analysts Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT at $19.60

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,775,216 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

