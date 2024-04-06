Analysts Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $35.25

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

IPG stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

