Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after purchasing an additional 827,935 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $114.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $116.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.