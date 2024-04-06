Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.210–0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.5 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.730–0.660 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.71.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.03 on Friday. Appian has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,602,000 after buying an additional 132,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Appian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Appian by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Appian by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

