AquaBounty Technologies’ (AQB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.