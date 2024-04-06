Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 175,152 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 155.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

