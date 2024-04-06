Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler Sells 45,984 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 45,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $6,074,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $134.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $205,499,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,410,000 after buying an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $93,682,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

