Argus Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $80.00

Boston Scientific had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of BSX opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

