Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $592,520.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $297.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average of $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.