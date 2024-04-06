ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

