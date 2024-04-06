Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CION Investment were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 1,628.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

CION stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

