Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 11,544 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.78% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 110,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

