Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 12,302 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,747,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

