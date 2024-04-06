Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 18,311 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after buying an additional 3,199,658 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after buying an additional 872,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.