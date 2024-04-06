Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 21,046 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 4.60% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $24,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EUSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at $285,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EUSA opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

