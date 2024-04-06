Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after buying an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.48 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

