Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.