Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Guaranty Bancshares comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 2.31% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

