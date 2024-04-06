Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 11,386 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.03 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

