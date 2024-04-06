Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 24,986 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

