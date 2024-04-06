Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,247 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $334.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.57. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.