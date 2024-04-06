Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 628 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.

Shares of IFV opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0733 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

