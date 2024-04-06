Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 703.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,949,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 128,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $126.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

