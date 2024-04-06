Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

